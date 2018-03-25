Capitol Report: Boughton speaks on collapse and Stewart enters race for governor

By Published:
Erin Stewart (George Colli)

(WTNH) — Fainting and politics, it seems, have gone together for some time.

Two Thursday nights ago, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton found himself on the floor of Avon’s North House restaurant. Fellow candidate Dr. Prassad Severnesen administered chest compressions.

Boughton was rushed to UConn’s health center. He spent an evening there and was out the next morning. Boughton says he did not suffer a seizure. This comes as good news after he had a lemon-sized tumor removed from his brain last year.

Also, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart made her run for governor official, making the announcement last Tuesday on the campus of her alma mater, Central Connecticut State University.

Stewart says she wants to keep young people from leaving the state.

Watch the video above for more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s