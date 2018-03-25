Capitol Report: Boughton speaks on collapse and Stewart enters race for governor

(WTNH) — Fainting and politics, it seems, have gone together for some time.

Two Thursday nights ago, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton found himself on the floor of Avon’s North House restaurant. Fellow candidate Dr. Prassad Severnesen administered chest compressions.

Boughton was rushed to UConn’s health center. He spent an evening there and was out the next morning. Boughton says he did not suffer a seizure. This comes as good news after he had a lemon-sized tumor removed from his brain last year.

Also, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart made her run for governor official, making the announcement last Tuesday on the campus of her alma mater, Central Connecticut State University.

Stewart says she wants to keep young people from leaving the state.

