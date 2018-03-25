Capitol Report: DeLauro questions DeVos on plan to preempt state regulations on student loan collectors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Fresh off her widely-panned 60 Minutes interview a few weeks ago, United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos got a tongue-lashing from 3rd District Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

This came regarding DeVos’s plan to preempt state regulations on student loan collectors.

“You have issued a declaration to preempt state regulations on companies that collect student loans. This is your department. Did you do it?” Questioned Rep. DeLauro.

Watch the video above for the exchange and for discussion from our panel.