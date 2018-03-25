Capitol Report: Malloy changes classification names of state employees during nor’easter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Call the PC Police!

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy issued an executive order during last week’s nor’easter, changing the names of “essential” and “non’essential” state employees to “level 1” and “level 2” employees.

“Quite frankly, those designations were unfair and were demeaning to level 2 employees. It is our continued belief that our state employees should be valued and treated equally, and that this change in terminology better reflects the nature of our government operations and our many hard-working state employees,” Gov. Malloy said.

