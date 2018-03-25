Capitol Report: Senate to vote on McDonald nomination on Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An evenly divided Senate will vote on Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Andrew McDonald on Tuesday.

McDonald would become the first openly gay chief justice in the country.

Many in the legal community are pushing for his nomination.

“This issue of his approval has become a political football. Connecticut is not Washington, D.C. We are all better than that,” said former Appellate Judge Anne Dranginis of Litchfield.

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show to discuss this topic.

