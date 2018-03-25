Car fire closes lane on Interstate 95 in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire is causing issues for some drivers in Groton on Sunday evening.

Officials say a vehicle is on fire near exit 88 on Interstate 95 north.

The right lane has been closed while crews respond to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials did not say when they expected the highway to completely reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

