NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are investigating what caused a car to go up in flames in North Haven.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night in a commuter lot.

Black smoke and flames poured out of the car, which was destroyed during the blaze.

Officials say two people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the fire. Crews say the two were not hurt.

