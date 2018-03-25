DUI arrest made in Ledyard after vehicle strikes police cruiser

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday at 8:03 p.m. the Ledyard Police Department received a complaint concerning a vehicle on Route 117 being operated by a suspected intoxicated driver.

The vehicle was quickly located and Ledyard Officers observed Hanlett N. Garcia Pena erratically operating the vehicle.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect pulled off the roadway onto a curb. The car then rolled backwards, striking one of the Ledyard Police cruisers. It was learned that he was attempting to switch positions with a passenger and in haste, did not put the car in park, causing the vehicle to roll back striking the cruiser.

There were no injuries in this incident.

The suspect was released on a on a $5000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 04/06/2018.