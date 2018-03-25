Former employee accused of stealing thousands from North Haven Senior Center

By Published:
Susan Tienken-Jung - Photo Courtesy: North Haven Police

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former North Haven Senior Center Program Coordinator has been arrested and charged with larceny and forgery for stealing thousands from the members of the senior center.

53 year-old, Susan Tienken-Jung was arrested on March 23, 2018 for 56 Counts of 1st Degree Larceny and 3rd Degree Forgery.

This comes after an extensive investigation that was started in the summer of 2017, after irregularities were noticed in a Senior Center bank account.

Tienken-Jung’s role at the senior center included assisting a group of seniors in reconciling statements and balances relating to this bank account. However she was not allowed to write checks.

According to The North Haven Police Department, It is alleged that between 2012 and 2017, Tienken-Jung had purposely misappropriated around $23,700 in funds belonging to members of the Senior Center, for personal gain, by forging the names of various Senior Center Finance Committee members.

Tienken-Jung arrested, processed and released after posting a $25,000 court order bond.

She is due in the Meriden Superior Court for arraignment on April 12th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s