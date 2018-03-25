Forum on opioid epidemic to be held Monday

WTNH.com staff Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The opioid epidemic is continuing to sweep across the state.

On Monday, officials from the Office of the Healthcare Advocate are hosting a forum to discuss the epidemic with addiction counselors and first responders.

They will also hold free Narcan training so citizens know what to do in the event of an overdose.

