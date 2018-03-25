Frank Pepe’s to kick off ‘Good Neighbor Day’ on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is giving back to surrounding communities.

The nationally-recognized pizzeria is kicking off its “Good Neighbor Day” program on Monday.

The business is inviting customers to visit one of its nine locations for a day of giving back.

Each restaurant will donate 10 percent of all lunch and dinner sales made on Monday to a deserving community partner.

Pepe’s has locations in New Haven, Conn., Fairfield, Conn. Danbury, Conn. Manchester, Conn. West Hartford, Conn. Waterbury, Conn., Uncasville, Conn., Chestnut Hill, Mass. and Yonkers, N.Y.