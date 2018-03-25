Guilford students feel motivated following return from March for Our Lives

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of Guilford students are back home now after attending Saturday’s March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Here in Connecticut, those students feel more energized than ever before.

Related Content: Connecticut students return from March for Our Lives in Washington

They are still feeding off the energy they felt from being in our nation’s capital as they marched for their lives.

“There were a lot of moments where I was crying, where my friends were crying,” explained Guilford High School student Isabelle Nairn. “It was so profound to see all of these survivors and to realize if we didn’t prevent [one tragedy], at least we can do something to prevent the next one.”

Related Content: ‘Vote them out!’: Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

“There are people sitting in Congress right now waiting for it all to blow over,” added fellow student Tyler Felson. “The most important thing is to keep this pressure on.”

The students say they are already planning a voter registration drive at their high school for later this month. They know their fight for change won’t be easy, but they believe they can help drive more young voters to the polls.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League released a statement in response to Saturday’s rallies, saying, in part:

“Lawmakers or policy makers continue to create the conditions for mass murder to occur with the insistence of failed gun free zones. And responsible gun owners are somehow held to blame over and over. Simply put, we feel that society needs to protect the children in our schools, and also our constitutional rights.”