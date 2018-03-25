Guilford students return to Connecticut following ‘March for our Lives’ events

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of students who participated in “March for our Lives” events across the nation are back home.

Students from Guilford returned from Washington, D.C. just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night after joining the fight to change gun control laws.

They say they were motivated by students in Parkland, Fla.

“It’s amazing, the passion they have for this and they’re not afraid of anything,” stated Guilford High School student Brendan O’Callahan.

“I think it’s really big for kids to make a change because they’re not listening to adults at the moment. It’s really important for kids to go out there and say what they want to say,” followed fellow student Olivia Clarke.

Guilford students say they’re joining the millions of young voices across our nation to end shooting tragedies in schools.