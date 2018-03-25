Immigrant Rights Coalition seeks to break ‘prison to deportation pipeline’

Published:
In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Immigrant Rights Coalition will call on legislators to break what has been called the “prison to deportation pipeline.”

The coalition will convene with community members, advocates and leaders in the state government to fight Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Connecticut.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday in Hartford.

