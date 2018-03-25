Immigrant Rights Coalition seeks to break ‘prison to deportation pipeline’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Immigrant Rights Coalition will call on legislators to break what has been called the “prison to deportation pipeline.”

The coalition will convene with community members, advocates and leaders in the state government to fight Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Connecticut.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday in Hartford.

