Man arrested at casino after stealing car, money

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday at approximately 10:09 p.m. Ledyard Police were dispatched to the Two Trees Inn for a report of an individual who had broken into a woman’s hotel room.

33-year-old Ringo Sousa entered the room by cutting the screen and entering through a window.

The patron reported over $1500 in cash, several credit cards and her car keys stolen.

While Ledyard Police patrol units were responding to Two Trees Inn, the patron called back and reported her car was missing from the parking lot and her credit card had just been used at Mohegan Sun Casino.

Ledyard Emergency Dispatch then immediately notified Mohegan Sun Tribal Police about the investigation.

At 10:37 pm Mohegan Sun Police located the stolen motor vehicle in one of their parking garages. They then located Sousa walking back to the victim’s car.

The accused was found to be in possession of the victim’s car keys and numerous items he purchased at Mohegan Sun with the victim’s stolen credit card.

During booking Sousa gave a false name and destroyed a piece of identification trying to hide his real identity.

Sousa was charged by the Ledyard Police for Second Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Second Degree Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Fourth Degree Larceny, Interfering with Police and Criminal Impersonation.