Neighbor deemed hero as crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Danbury home

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-alarm fire in Danbury prompted the quick response of crews late Sunday morning.

Officials say around 11:30 a.m., units received multiple calls for a structure fire on Pond Ridge Road.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, a neighbor, Anthony Petrella, is being called a hero for running across the street and removing the residents and their dog from the home.

Shortly thereafter, units arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Crews say the fire was under control in minutes and residents were able to reoccupy the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.