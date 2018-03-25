Officials investigate ‘untimely death’ at Newtown correctional institution

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — What Connecticut State Police are calling an “untimely death” is under investigation at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.

According to police, on Sunday just after 11:00 a.m., health services staff determined that inmate Jallen Jones, 31, required treatment and supervision in the In-Patient Mental Health Unit.

Police say while Jones was being transported, he grew non-compliant and combative with staff before becoming non-responsive.

Officials say life-saving measures were initiated and Jones was transported to a community hospital where he was declared deceased at 12:25 p.m.

“The death of an individual under the care and custody of the Department of Correction is a very serious matter and we are fully committed to cooperating with external law enforcement. There are no immediate indications suggesting that excessive force was utilized. However, we are in the infancy stage of an active investigation and will respond swiftly and accordingly to any determinations contrary to the initial findings presented,” said Commissioner Scott Semple.

Jones, a native of Atlanta, Ga., was serving a 10-year sentence for robbery in the 1st degree. He had been incarcerated since Sept. 12, 2014.

The incident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut Department of Correction’s Security Division.