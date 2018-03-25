PD: 570 bags of heroin seized after Wallingford car crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Wallingford on Friday afternoon led to the discovery of hundreds of bags of heroin, officials say.

According to Wallingford police, units responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of South Cherry and Ward Streets just before 2:00 p.m.

Authorities say upon their arrival to the scene, a woman, identified as 32-year-old Jennifer Tracy of Wallingford, was running to the crash site from a nearby store. Police say Tracy was determined to be the at-fault operator in the crash.

Police say they suspected Tracy to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. When an officer questioned her about a suspicious bulge in the sleeve of her jacket, Tracy allegedly became combative and several bundles of heroin fell out of her sleeve during a struggle with the official.

According to authorities, a subsequent search of Tracy resulted in the seizure of 570 bags of heroin concealed in her sleeve and bra along with $211 in cash and several unused needles.

Tracy was arrested and faces numerous charges, including Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Interfering with an Officer, and Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. She was released on a $5,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

No injuries have been reported from the collision.