PD: Man arrested for DUI after striking cruiser

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges after police say he drove under the influence and struck a police cruiser on Saturday night in Ledyard.

According to authorities, the Ledyard Police Department received complaints that there was a suspected drunk driver on Route 117 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the car was located quickly and was observed being driven erratically. They say when officers tried to stop the car, the driver pulled off the road and onto the curb.

From there, officials say the car rolled backwards and struck one of the Ledyard police cruisers.

Authorities say officers learned that the suspect, Hanlett N. Garcia Pena of New London, was trying to switch seats with a passenger quickly, but the car was not in park and caused it to roll back and hit one of the cruisers.

No one was injured during this incident.

Pena was arrested by officers and charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive right, and improper backing.

Police say he was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April, 6.