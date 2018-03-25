Police issue warning after Fairfield woman is attacked by hawk

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent hawk attack in Fairfield has police urging residents to be on the lookout.

According to police, on March 19, and Old Mill Road resident was attacked by a hawk while she was in her yard.

Following this and previous incidents involving hawks, the State of Connecticut Wildlife Division of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) along with the United States Department of Agriculture will respond to the area and remove any hawks.

Officials say all past incidents involve the hawks flying in from behind at a single person walking and targeting that person’s head.

Authorities are asking residents to use caution and awareness when walking alone in the Old Mill Road, Sycamore Lane and Henry Street areas.

Animal Control will also be conducting regular patrols of the areas.

If you want to report a hawk sighting, contact Animal Control at 203-254-4857. For hawk-related incidents, call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.