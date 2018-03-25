Police: Man with packaged crack cocaine in mouth asks state trooper for help

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been charged after Connecticut State Police say they discovered packaged crack cocaine in his mouth after he asked to use a phone.

According to police, on March 24 just before 3:00 p.m., two individuals were walking along Route 12 in Killingly when one of them flagged down at state trooper.

Officials say the two asked the trooper if they could use a phone.

Authorities say one of the individuals, 25-year-old Marcus Gordon, was acting suspiciously. According to police, they then noticed something in Gordon’s mouth which was found to be packaged crack cocaine.

Officers say it was later determined by a K-9 unit that Gordon was carrying more crack cocaine.

Gordon was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.