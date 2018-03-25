Social workers recognized for aiding Connecticut foster kids

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are recognizing the role social workers play in helping children in foster care.

In a nod to National Professional Social Work Month, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz are spotlighting their work at a gathering Monday in New Britain.

Young adults who grew up in foster care are planning to talk about how social workers helped them overcome challenges.

Some 650,000 people work as social workers in the United States.

