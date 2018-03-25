Woodbridge Police warns of black bear in area

By Published:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Woodbridge Police Department is warning residents as a black bear was spotted in the backyard of a home near Amity Road and Seymour Road. Paw prints in the snow were found in the area of Woodfield Road and Fountain Street.

The following are some tips from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, as Police expect more bear sightings as the warmer weather approaches.

 

  • Remove bird feeders from the end of March through early November.
  • Do not leave bird, pet or livestock food outside overnight.
  • Do not intentionally feed bears – they will become accustomed to finding food near your home, will repeatedly return, and may become a nuisance/problem.
  • Keep BBQ grills clean and stored in a garage or shed after use. (Propane cylinders should be stored outside.)
  • Keep your dogs on a leash or under control – a roaming dog may be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs.
  • If you see a bear, enjoy it from a distance, and do not approach it or try to get closer to get a photo.
  • When hiking, make your presence known to a bear by making noise and waving your arms.
  • Back away slowly if you encounter and surprise a bear.
  • Do not run or climb a tree – if possible wait in a vehicle or a building until the bear leaves the area.

Woodbridge Police states that any concerns can be reported directly to them at (203) 387-2511, to Woodbridge Animal Control at (203) 389-5991, or by calling “911” in the event of an emergency.

The CT DEEP monitors black bear activity statewide and routine sighting report forms and additional information can be found online at http://www.ct.gov/deep/blackbear.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s