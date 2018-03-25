Woodbridge Police warns of black bear in area

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Woodbridge Police Department is warning residents as a black bear was spotted in the backyard of a home near Amity Road and Seymour Road. Paw prints in the snow were found in the area of Woodfield Road and Fountain Street.

The following are some tips from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, as Police expect more bear sightings as the warmer weather approaches.

Remove bird feeders from the end of March through early November.

Do not leave bird, pet or livestock food outside overnight.

Do not intentionally feed bears – they will become accustomed to finding food near your home, will repeatedly return, and may become a nuisance/problem.

Keep BBQ grills clean and stored in a garage or shed after use. (Propane cylinders should be stored outside.)

Keep your dogs on a leash or under control – a roaming dog may be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs.

If you see a bear, enjoy it from a distance, and do not approach it or try to get closer to get a photo.

When hiking, make your presence known to a bear by making noise and waving your arms.

Back away slowly if you encounter and surprise a bear.

Do not run or climb a tree – if possible wait in a vehicle or a building until the bear leaves the area.

Woodbridge Police states that any concerns can be reported directly to them at (203) 387-2511, to Woodbridge Animal Control at (203) 389-5991, or by calling “911” in the event of an emergency.

The CT DEEP monitors black bear activity statewide and routine sighting report forms and additional information can be found online at http://www.ct.gov/deep/blackbear.