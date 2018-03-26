2 firefighters injured in Middletown house fire

Published:
(File)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Middletown early Monday morning.

Authorities say at 12:40 a.m. they received a report of a house fire on Millbrook Road in Middletown.

Officials say there was a large fire when crews arrived.

As crews were battling the fire, authorities say two firefighters were injured. They say both were transported to the hospital, but one has  been released.

Officials say the firefighter who is still in the hospital was injured after the floor gave way while he was working on the fire from inside the home.

There are no other reported injures.

The fire is out, but the cause is still unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

