3 arrested for alleged Guilford cell phone store burglaries

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in two commercial burglaries in Guilford.

Police arrested 33-year-old Victor Molina, 48-year-old James Brewton and 36-year-old Victoria Deon, all from New York, on Saturday.

Officials say units were initially called to a burglar alarm activation at an AT&T store at 934 Boston Post Road.

The three were apprehended by police as they allegedly attempted to leave the area.

Officers were then notified of a second burglary at a Verizon Wireless store at 864 Boston Post Road.

According to police, the suspects broke into both stores by breaking windows and then stole cell phones and other merchandise.

The three are facing a number of charges, including burglary in the first degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree, and larceny in the first degree.

Units say the incidents in Guilford are similar to previous burglaries to cell phone stores in Greenwich, Conn. and Orange, Conn. It is not yet known if the cases are connected.