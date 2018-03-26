4 charged with larceny, credit card theft in Cheshire

Related Coverage Attempted car break-in caught on camera in East Windsor

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people are facing multiple charges are allegedly committing larceny and credit card theft.

Police say Ashanti Carr, Dimitri Woods, John Pope and Dajon Brown, were arrested by Cheshire police on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the department received reports on Sunday at 5:37 a.m. that an individual wearing a red sweatshirt was going through a parked vehicle in a driveway in the area of Cedar Lane.

It was reported that the same individual then got into a dark colored SUV and left Cedar Lane, driving toward Highland Avenue.

While on their way to the area, Cheshire police saw a vehicle leaving the area of Cedar Lane which matched the description given.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted and led to the arrest of the four.

Carr, Woods, Pope and Brown were processed and released on a $2,500 bond. They are all scheduled to appear in court on April 9th.