8 Minute Meals: Carrot and Farro Salad

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach and Blogger April Godfrey makes a delicious carrot and farro salad that will have you thinking spring.
Ingredients:
2 Cups shredded carrots
2 Cups cooked Farro
1 can chick peas (drained and rinsed really well)
1/2 Cup dried cranberries
1/2 Cup toasted pistachio nuts
1 Tbsp chopped red onion
Dressing:
1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice if one lime
1 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 clove of garlic pressed
Very big handful of fresh cilantro chopped
– Dressing can be made ahead of time, either in a food processor for a very well blended dressing or shaken in a jar for a chunkier dressing
– Place all ingredients in a massive bowl and mix together! How easy is that??
– Great to take with you to up coming holiday gatherings!
-Can be a side dish or a main dish as it is packed with plant based protein!
– Enjoy
For more yummy, healthy and family friendly recipes check out sweetsimpledelicious.com