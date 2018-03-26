8 Minute Meals: Carrot and Farro Salad

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach and Blogger April Godfrey makes a delicious carrot and farro salad that will have you thinking spring.

Ingredients:

2 Cups shredded carrots

2 Cups cooked Farro

1 can chick peas (drained and rinsed really well)

1/2 Cup dried cranberries

1/2 Cup toasted pistachio nuts

1 Tbsp chopped red onion

Dressing:

1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice if one lime

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 clove of garlic pressed

Very big handful of fresh cilantro chopped

– Dressing can be made ahead of time, either in a food processor for a very well blended dressing or shaken in a jar for a chunkier dressing

– Place all ingredients in a massive bowl and mix together! How easy is that??

– Great to take with you to up coming holiday gatherings!

-Can be a side dish or a main dish as it is packed with plant based protein!

– Enjoy

For more yummy, healthy and family friendly recipes check out sweetsimpledelicious.com