8 Minute Meals: Carrot and Farro Salad

By Published:

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach and Blogger April Godfrey makes a delicious carrot and farro salad that will have you thinking spring.

Ingredients:

2 Cups shredded carrots
2 Cups cooked Farro
1 can chick peas (drained and rinsed really well)
1/2 Cup dried cranberries
1/2 Cup toasted pistachio nuts
1 Tbsp chopped red onion

Dressing:

1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice if one lime
1 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 clove of garlic pressed
Very big handful of fresh cilantro chopped

– Dressing can be made ahead of time, either in a food processor for a very well blended dressing or shaken in a jar for a chunkier dressing

– Place all ingredients in a massive bowl and mix together! How easy is that??

– Great to take with you to up coming holiday gatherings!

-Can be a side dish or a main dish as it is packed with plant based protein!

– Enjoy
For more yummy, healthy and family friendly recipes check out sweetsimpledelicious.com

