American Idol Recap – Final Auditions: Dream Duet with Lionel Richie

A dream duet with Lionel Richie! Contestant, Lee Vasi grew up singing “Zoom” with her Dad, never guessing she’d perform a duet with the writer himself. She was one of the standouts that made it through to Hollywood on the last round of American Idol auditions.

Vasi wasn’t the only one taking a risk, performing a judge’s song in front of the panel. Caitlin belted our “I Kissed a Girl,” and Katy Perry claimed Caitlin does it better than Perry. Quite the compliment.

Idol is all about finding yourself “beyond your voice.” Adam Sanders made it to the Top 50 in Season 12, but is back with a renewed confidence as “drag performer,” Ada Vox.

The judges were thrilled with Ada’s range, and ability to find her renewed confidence, sending her to Hollywood!

And on to my favorite performance of the night… if her name is any indication of how far she’ll go, Journey will be top contender! She nailed “Rise Up” by Andra Day with effortless range, prompting Luke Bryan to say “it might just be the best we’ve heard.”

Journey shares the name of one of the most iconic rock bands in history. Hoping to rekindle that rock star sound… and hair, was Middletown, CT’s own: Damiano Christian

I’m diggin’ his leather jacket… but the judges didn’t grant him a golden ticket. I think they’re just jealous of his hair – a little “Aqua Net envy!” Damiano – our Connecticut guy!!! You’re still a rock star in my heart!

American Idol’s “Hollywood Week” kicks off tonight on WTNH at 8pm. One guy who has a little experience in *this* round is Idol winner, Nick Fradiani!

The Guilford native will join me tonight for a Facebook LIVE at 7:30pm, and full recap on “Hollywood Week,” his new music, and more!

 

