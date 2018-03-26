Arrest made in 4 Putnam, Thompson area burglaries

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A Putnam man was arrested Friday for allegedly burglarizing four businesses back in October.

Connecticut State Police say during the first two weeks of October, troopers investigated four night time commercial burglaries in the Thompson/Putnam area. The four businesses that were burglarized were Harvest Moon, at 554 Liberty Highway, in Putnam; Marika’s Restaurant, at 156 Providence Pike, in Putnam; Quaddick Country Store, at 1105 Quaddrick Town Farm Road, in Thompson; and Big Gary’s Discount Liquors, at 97 Providence Pike, in Putnam.

According to police, on November 21, 2017, troopers interviewed several people and developed 33-year-old Sean Holmes as a suspect. Troopers say after locating Holmes in Hartford and interviewing him, he confessed to all four burglaries.

On March 23rd, Holmes turned himself in on four arrest warrants. He was charged with larceny, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, burglary, and larceny.

Holmes was held on a $60,000 bond.