A’s shift gears on stadium parking: Giants fans to pay more

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Andrew Triggs throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hey, Giants fans. It’s gonna cost ya to motor up to the Coliseum.

The Oakland Athletics announced on Saturday a playful pricing plan for parking at their stadium for games against the Bay Bridge rivals.

A’s season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10 and other Oakland fans will pay $30 — but anyone rooting for the neighboring Giants will be charged $50.

Team president Dave Kaval says any Giants fan who wants to pay the $30 needs only to yell “Go A’s” at the parking gates. The Athletics host the Giants in an exhibition game on Sunday and in a three-game series July 20-22.

The Athletics instituted a plan last year allowing fans to trade in a Giants hat for a free A’s hat.

Whether this car policy would be upheld in court is highly questionable. A judge might just toss it out of the park.

 

