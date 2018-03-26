New Haven assistant fire chief suspended, city leaders mum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department assistant chief Mark Vendetto has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, News 8 has learned.

New Haven city leaders won’t say why the assistant chief was placed on paid administrative leave, but a spokesman for the mayor confirmed an internal investigation is ongoing.

Vendetto himself is a longtime New Haven firefighter. He worked his way up to third in command of one of the largest fire departments in Connecticut.

New Haven fire chief John Alston told News 8 that he couldn’t comment on specifics. Alston released a statement saying, “It is my policy to withhold comment on personnel matters in ongoing investigation.”

We also contacted every member of the New Haven Board of Alders Public Safety Committee. Most told News 8’s Mario Boone that they were unaware of Vendetto’s suspension. Chairman Gerald Antunes tells News 8 by phone “I am not able to comment at this time.”

