Blumenthal to meet with Bridgeport school walkout leaders on Monday

Senator Blumenthal will be meeting with Central High School students, who organized this month’s walkout, in Bridgeport on Monday.

The senator will meet with students at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

This comes just two days after the “March For Our Lives“, where young people demanded action on gun control after last month’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The day was filled with loud cries, powerful songs, and energizing speeches. Many are hoping that Saturday’s event marks the beginning of a political movement.