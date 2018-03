Related Coverage Attempted car break-in caught on camera in East Windsor

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are trying to solve a recent string of car thefts and break-ins.

Police believe the thieves are surrounding neighborhoods, jumping out of their vehicle, and looking for unlocked cars.

In response, officials are passing along some reminders.

They say if you have a garage to use it, and if you don’t, try to park in a well-lit area.

Also, never leave your vehicle running and unattended.