Carl’s Jr. honors Steven Spielberg with burger

Kate Capshaw, left, and Steven Spielberg arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(WTNH) — Steven Spielberg is getting his own burger!

Carl’s Jr. is renaming one of its burgers to pay homage to the legendary movie director.

The chain chose to honor Spielberg because “Carl’s Jr. fans are huge movie buffs,” according to the business.

Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” opens in theaters on Friday.

