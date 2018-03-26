Carl’s Jr. honors Steven Spielberg with burger

(WTNH) — Steven Spielberg is getting his own burger!

Carl’s Jr. is renaming one of its burgers to pay homage to the legendary movie director.

The chain chose to honor Spielberg because “Carl’s Jr. fans are huge movie buffs,” according to the business.

Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” opens in theaters on Friday.

