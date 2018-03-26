CT grown song becomes a kindness anthem for schools across the nation

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A song, written right here in Connecticut, has become an anthem of kindness for schools around the country.

Two members of The Alternate Routes, a local band, recently appeared at Fairfield’s Holland Hill Elementary School to play the song “Nothing More” during Kindness Week.

The tune came to be in a poignant way.

“We were approached by a mutual friend of ours for an organization called Newtown Kindness – they were looking for a theme song,” explained one of the writers, Eric Donnelly. “We were so inspired by their presence in what was an unimaginable situation, we said, ‘We can do this, too.'”

The song Nothing More was born.

“It felt like the song happened – almost like it happened to us,” added co-writer Tim Warren.

“Nothing More” got an early break. It was featured on a television show and the Sochi Olympics, but the fact that it caught on, on a local level, means the most.

Holland Hill Elementary School adopted the song at the start of the year to promote tolerance and kindness in the classrooms and hallways.

“There’s been a handful of times, like today, when we get to perform it with the kids,” said Donnelly. “That never gets old, that feeling when you start playing the song and all these voices jump in. It’s a pretty incredible thing.”

“It sounds like a cool message for kids to be kinder and feel good about themselves,” said 5th Grader Ryan Sullivan.

“I like the lyrics,” said 10 year old Scarlett Robbins. “The message is really strong and really fun.”

The line, “we are how we treat each other and nothing more”, resonates, especially in these turbulent times.

“I think the thing that lyric does is level the playing field,” said Warren. “We must treat each other well and everyone knows what that feels like.”

“The idea of the tune was to be a call to action,” added Donnelly.

Experts say the practice of being kind helps kids be successful, positively affecting their futures and the community around them.