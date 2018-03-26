CWA Members Win New Contract with Frontier, to Return to Work

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After more than three weeks on strike, 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America will return to work by Wednesday after reaching a contract agreement with Frontier Communications.

According to a press release from the CWA, members will be briefed on the agreement and will hold a vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.

“I could not be more proud of our members,” said Ed Mooney, Vice President of CWA District 2-13. “Going on strike is never easy. But they know what was at stake for their co-workers and for their communities. Thanks to their strength and unity, our bargaining team has reached an agreement with Frontier that will ensure that they will continue to have good, family supporting jobs.”

During the strike, CWA members received an outpouring of support from community members and legislators, and they were joined by hundreds of supporters at a rally in Charleston on Saturday.

CWA thanks Frontier’s customers for their patience and support during the strike.

