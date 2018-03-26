Fairfield police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Published:
(Photo provided by the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Star Gas Station on Sunday night.

Police say the man was armed with a knife, and entered the gas station at 350 Jennings Road at approximately 9:15pm. They say the suspect allegedly demanded cash, took an undisclosed amount from the register, and left the store on foot.

Officials describe the suspect as a tall, thin male with light to fair skin. Surveillance video shows that he was wearing a purple bandanna around his face, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and work style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

