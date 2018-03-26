Family members of those impacted by heroin epidemic share personal stories of loss

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Impassioned mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters deeply impacted by the heroin epidemic met with state leaders and medical professionals on Monday night to share personal stories of what’s being called an ongoing and worsening health crisis in Connecticut.

Joan Lennon says she adored her grandson, Michael, like her own son.

“I lost him at 27,” she explained. “His fiancé was seven months pregnant with my great-granddaughter.”

Joan says she was lost and alone when Michael was in treatment, and when he got out, he was too.

T.J. Aitken knows what the throws of addiction feel like along with the journey of recovery.

“I am openly in recovery and I do share my story with people,” he said.

He’s now a recovery coach in hospitals and rehabs throughout Connecticut and speaks at community forums.

On Monday night, family members learned how to use Narcan to potentially save the lives of the ones they love who are struggling with heroin addiction. They say they want resources from the state and federal government, as well as support.