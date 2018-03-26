Gov. Scott poised to jump into Florida’s race for US Senate

By Published:
FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks alongside Andrew Pollack, right, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in Parkland during press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department in Doral, Fla. The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has put guns at the forefront, for now, in the U.S. Senate campaign in Florida. Republican Gov. Rick Scott, is expected to mount a campaign to oust incumbent Democrat U.S. Bill Nelson from his Senate. (C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP, File)

(AP) — Republican Gov. Rick Scott appears ready to jump into Florida’s Senate race, setting up a high-profile showdown against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

A top Scott aide, Jackie Schutz Zeckman, resigned as the governor’s chief of staff Sunday and says Scott will make a “major announcement” on April 9.

Zeckman, who has worked for Scott since his first year in office, would not provide any additional details about the governor’s political plans. But Scott has been mulling a run against Nelson for more than a year and has recently been ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent. The two men have traded jabs over gun violence and what should be done in the aftermath of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run. Scott, meanwhile, since last year has also been raising money for a federal super PAC.

“I fully expect him to run,” said Brian Ballard, a well-known lobbyist who has close ties to both Scott and Trump. “I have expected him to run for two years.”

Nelson, who has already said he will seek another term, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000 after spending time as the state’s insurance commissioner and as a U.S. congressman. Nelson, who will turn 76 this fall, is the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida.

He has won his last two elections easily but Scott may be the most formidable opponent he has encountered since he lost the Democratic primary for governor in 1990.

Scott has built-in advantages for his campaign: He can rely on his own money, he can point to job growth under his watch as governor, and his handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma has helped his poll numbers.

Scott is a multi-millionaire businessman who shocked the GOP establishment eight years ago when he jumped into the race for governor. Scott narrowly won that year by focusing on the economy and jobs, yet he was considered an underdog because back in 1997 because he had been forced out of his job as the head of Columbia/HCA amid a federal investigation into fraud. Although Scott was never charged with any wrongdoing, the company paid a then-record $1.7 billion fine for Medicare fraud.

