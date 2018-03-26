‘Hamilton’ heads to Washington, D.C.

WTNH.com staff Published:
People line-up to see the Broadway play "Hamilton," Saturday Nov. 19, 2016, in New York. President-elect Donald Trump demanded an apology from the cast of the hit musical a day after an actor lectured Vice President-elect Mike Pence about equality, prompting angry responses from liberals and conservatives. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — The “HamiltonBroadway show craze continues in Washington, D.C.

People lined up for 24 hours to get tickets to the show that will head to the nation’s capital over the summer.

“Everybody is talking about it so it’s like the hottest ticket right now so my family wants to go, that’s why we’re here,” said one fan.

The hip-hop musical details the life and death of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

It has won numerous Tony awards, and the music has won a Grammy!

