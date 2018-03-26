‘Hamilton’ heads to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — The “Hamilton” Broadway show craze continues in Washington, D.C.

People lined up for 24 hours to get tickets to the show that will head to the nation’s capital over the summer.

“Everybody is talking about it so it’s like the hottest ticket right now so my family wants to go, that’s why we’re here,” said one fan.

The hip-hop musical details the life and death of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

It has won numerous Tony awards, and the music has won a Grammy!