Hartford City Council passes debt payoff deal

Hartford City Hall (Image: hartford.gov)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford City Council voted to pass a resolution authorizing the city to enter a contract assistance agreement with Connecticut.

According to a press release from Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, “the State will assume the responsibility for paying the City’s annual debt service payments.”

Officials say the city is expecting to refinance the debt to ensure that annual payments are kept under $40 million.

In a statement released Monday night, Bronin said, in part, “Last fall, we made the case to legislators from both parties that there were only two true paths to solvency: bankruptcy, or a new partnership with the State of Connecticut. Legislators of both parties chose to build a new partnership, and we welcome that new partnership.”

