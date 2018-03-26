Hartford City Council passes debt payoff deal

Related Coverage State reaches agreement to pay off Hartford’s debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford City Council voted to pass a resolution authorizing the city to enter a contract assistance agreement with Connecticut.

According to a press release from Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, “the State will assume the responsibility for paying the City’s annual debt service payments.”

Related Content: State reaches agreement to pay off Hartford’s debt

Officials say the city is expecting to refinance the debt to ensure that annual payments are kept under $40 million.

In a statement released Monday night, Bronin said, in part, “Last fall, we made the case to legislators from both parties that there were only two true paths to solvency: bankruptcy, or a new partnership with the State of Connecticut. Legislators of both parties chose to build a new partnership, and we welcome that new partnership.”