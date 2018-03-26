Hawk attacks happening in one Connecticut shoreline community

It’s a normal Monday afternoon on a quiet spring day, but in this part of town, the folks are on high alert. And it’s not crime that’s got neighbors concerned in the Old Mill Road section of Fairfield, it’s actually birds that are attacking people.

Gary MacNemera, Fairfield Police Chief noted, “The attack that recently occurred, the woman had scratches. It did not require medical attention but in the past these birds can cause significant injury to people and we want to get ahead of that before it happens.”

For the people living in this area, the issue is not new.

“They must remember where we live so they circle back every day, morning or evening looking for chickens.” noted one Fairfield Resident.

And it’s not just animals that are being attacked, it’s happening to residents as well.

Robert Short of Fairfield recalled a time he was attacked and said, “I didn’t go down on the ground, I just ducked, and the area where he was flying, he had to pull up.”

So what’s causing all of these attacks? Unfortunately we are.

“When I was a kid growing up, this was all woods and stuff around here. You never saw deer, you never saw any of that stuff. If you saw deer it was pretty unusual.” mentioned Walter Planeta, one of Robert’s neighbors.

But unfortunately reduced habitat for birds and other wildlife in this area has caused predators like the hawk to get a bit close for comfort.

“They don’t really hunt if they don’t have to. They want to stay in the tree for hours.” Said Short.

And this proximity to wildlife has allowed people like Robert Short to snap some great photos of the hawks over the years, but keep a safe distance and try to walk in groups of two or more if you are going for a stroll outside during the day.

“We coexist with birds and other animals and we want to do that but certainly when they start to attack you at random and unprovoked that’s a concern for all of us.” concluded MacNemera.