In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Angela Baldanza cooking up crab cakes with aioli sauce

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are in the bender kitchen making a seafood appetizer with her special sauce.

Chef Angela Baldanza shows us how to make crab cakes with her aioli sauce.

Baldanza Crab Cake Ingredients

1 lb of crabmeat, mix jumbo and lump

1/3 cup of plain bread crumbs

1 medium red onion diced small

½ cup of red and yellow bell peppers diced small

¼ cup of mayonnaise

1 tsp of Dijon mustard

½ lemon juiced

Dash of cayenne pepper

Olive oil to fry

Baldanza Crab Cake Directions

In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients except for the olive oil. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When oil is hot , carefully place crab cakes in batches in the pan and fry until browned, about 4 to 5 minutes each side. Carefully flip the crab cakes and fry both sides until golden brown.

Aioli Ingredients

½ cup of mayonnaise

2 tbs of Lemon Juice

Mixed herbs (rosemary, thyme, parsley and sage chopped small)

Salt and Pepper

¼ tsp of garlic powder

1/8 tsp of cayenne

2 tbs of Chulula chili sauce