In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Angela Baldanza cooking up crab cakes with aioli sauce

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are in the bender kitchen making a seafood appetizer with her special sauce.

Chef Angela Baldanza shows us how to make crab cakes with her aioli sauce.

Baldanza Crab Cake Ingredients

1 lb of crabmeat, mix jumbo and lump
1/3 cup of plain bread crumbs
1 medium red onion diced small
½ cup of red and yellow bell peppers diced small
¼ cup of mayonnaise
1 tsp of Dijon mustard
½ lemon juiced
Dash of cayenne pepper
Olive oil to fry

Baldanza Crab Cake Directions 

  1. In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients except for the olive oil.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When oil is hot , carefully place crab cakes in batches in the pan and fry until browned, about 4 to 5 minutes each side.
  3. Carefully flip the crab cakes and fry both sides until golden brown.

Aioli Ingredients
½ cup of mayonnaise
2 tbs of Lemon Juice
Mixed herbs (rosemary, thyme, parsley and sage chopped small)
Salt and Pepper
¼ tsp of garlic powder
1/8 tsp of cayenne
2 tbs of Chulula chili sauce

