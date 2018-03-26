Lawmakers to discuss proposed bill to raise minimum age for tobacco products

Related Coverage Lawmakers to meet on bills concerning public health

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Should Connecticut raise the age to purchase cigarettes and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21?

Two states and many cities, including Boston and New York have raised the age.

Advocates say they know it won’t stop all smoking and vaping among those in the 18 to 21 age group but could lead to a reduction in use.

Related content: Lawmakers to meet on bills concerning public health

Other say people can vote and be sent by the military into battle so it would be hard to impose such a restriction.

There are two doctors on the legislature’s Public Health Committee and they appear to have differing views on this. The bill is up for discussion in that committee today.