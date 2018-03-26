Lawmakers to discuss proposed bill to raise minimum age for tobacco products

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Should Connecticut raise the age to purchase cigarettes and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21?

Two states and many cities, including Boston and New York have raised the age.

Advocates say they know it won’t stop all smoking and vaping among those in the 18 to 21 age group but could lead to a reduction in use.

Related content: Lawmakers to meet on bills concerning public health

Other say people can vote and be sent by the military into battle so it would be hard to impose such a restriction.

There are two doctors on the legislature’s Public Health Committee and they appear to have differing views on this.  The bill is up for discussion in that committee today.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s