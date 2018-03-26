Lawmakers to meet on bills concerning public health

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Hartford Monday, lawmakers will be taking on several bills concerning public health. The topics range from tobacco to opioids to having more doctors in the state.

It’s the Public Health Committee that meets Monday, with several interesting bills on the agenda.

One of them raises the age to buy tobacco products to 21. Right now anyone 18 and older can buy cigars, cigarettes, and e-cigarettes. This bill keeps pretty much all the current language about fines and signage and just changes the age. Anyone who turns 18 before October first of this year would be allowed to purchase tobacco, anyone turning 18 after that would have to wait until they are 21.

Another bill would attempt to address the opioid crisis with better record keeping. The state would establish an electronic prescription monitoring system. Every pharmacy would have to put records of the opioid prescriptions it fills into that system, and any doctor thinking about prescribing opioids to a patient would have to consult that monitoring system and check out the patients history with the drugs before prescribing more.

And a third bill would try to make Connecticut a little more attractive to doctors. It would establish a working group of doctors, hospital representatives and medical school administrators to look at how to enhance physician recruitment. The group would look at ways to lessen the threat of malpractice suits and ways to make paying back medical school bills a little easier.

That meeting starts at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.