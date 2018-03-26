Ledyard students hope to help the hungry

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Green plant tags can be seen on many of the freshly seeded produce in the greenhouse at Ledyard High School. Those are the vegetables and herbs which are being grown to help the hungry in southeastern Connecticut.

“We’re growing parsley and other herbs along with eggplant and peppers,” said senior Annabelle Caswell.

As seniors in the school’s agricultural science program, she and Deniz Kayhan know what it takes to grow vegetables and herbs.

“Dedication and time and patience,” said Kayhan.

Now, they’re using their green thumbs to lend a hand to others. The parsley, squash, and more will be donated to the Gemma Moran Food Center.

“We’re looking to donate at least 500 pounds of produce,” said Agricultural Science Teacher Karolyn Card.

The high school takes students from 12 towns which is why they’re giving back to the United Way’s regional food center located in New London.

“It’s great knowing that I contributed to it,” said Kayhan.

“I’m used to working as a team with my classmates but now I’m getting to give back to the community and it’s just a really great feeling,” said Caswell.

The students received a $3,000 Future Farmers of America Living to Serve grant to put on the program which will also send them into third grade classrooms in town where they may inspire some future farmers.

“Like, just how these plants come into play and just how important they are especially for nutrition for them,” said Senior Aubrey Moser.

Eventually, the produce will be replanted outside the school in a new community garden the students will create.

“The fact that they want to stay after and they want to plant seeds, they want to stay after and come up with a lesson plan to teach these kids how to eat healthy and grow their own vegetables is pretty awesome,” said Card.

Helping out the community is nothing new for the students. While the green plant tags indicate the plants which will go to the food center, the other colors indicate plants which will be given to other groups who will then grow them for what they need.