Living Well: Eating Healthy While Dining Out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CT STYLE) — According to a recent study, restaurants are the number one place to sabotage your diet, but a few tips can help you keep your healthy eating on track while dining out.

“It’s definitely difficult to eat healthy at restaurants,” said Certified Fitness Nutritionist Olivia Hallstein. “You don’t know what exactly is put into theses sauces and creams and dressings.”

She says added ingredients like sugar, oil and butter can turn even the simplest meals into caloric havens.

“Adding alcohol on top of all that is probably going to be two days’ worth of calories in one meal,” Hallstein explained.

Tip #1: Quench Your Thirst

So when it comes to dining out, she recommends first quenching your thirst, which can trigger false hunger.

“When you immediately sit down at a restaurant drink a full glass of water,” Hallstein explained.

Tip #2: Skip Heavy Appetizers

Also when dining out, skip heavy appetizers, especially if they’re fried. Instead, opt for a soup with a broth base or a salad. Hallstein just says keep those salads free of creamy dressings, cheese and all of the other extra fixings that can pile on the calories.

Tip #3: Order Meal With Protein and Vegetables

For the main course, Hallstein via says opt for a meal with mostly vegetables and protein.

“Protein’s the most satiating macronutrient and veggies give you the nutrients that you need,” she explained.

Tip #4: Order Vegetables Steamed

But be sure to order those veggies steamed rather than sautéed.

“Because it saves tons of extra calories from the oil they use to cook them in a frying pan,” Hallstein said.

Tip #5: Order Dressings and Sauces on the Side

Also, order any dressings and sauces on the side, which can save you hundreds of calories.

Tip #6: Choose Only One Indulgence

And while your taste buds are tempted, Hallstein says when eating out, choose only one indulgence.

"So what are you feeling you want most that day?" she asked. "Do you really want an appetizer? Do you really want a drink? Do you really want dessert? And choosing one of those because there will be plenty of times when you can choose the other."

Tip #7: Box Up Half Your Meal

One final tip is to box up half of your meal and bring it home for leftovers. You can even as the waiter or waitress to do this even before the meal has arrived at your table.