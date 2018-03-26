Malloy: Senate Republicans to block McDonald nomination

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy announced late Monday afternoon that all 18 Senate Republicans intend to block the nomination of Andrew McDonald as State Supreme Court Justice.

McDonald would have been the first openly gay chief justice in the country.

Gov. Malloy blames Republicans for politicizing the decision, claiming McDonald has broad support in the legal community.

“The damage that is about to be done by Republicans serving in the Senate is unlike any damage that they have ever debated inflicting upon the judiciary,” Gov. Malloy said.

Republicans have repeatedly rejected the notion that McDonald’s sexuality played a role in their decision to vote against him.

A Senate vote is still expected to take place on Tuesday.