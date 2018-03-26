Man pleads guilty to sexual contact with minors

By Published:

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 51-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two teenage boys from New York.

The News-Times reports that 51-year-old Richard Spring entered the plea last week to charges of engaging in a criminal sex act with a victim less than 17.

The New Fairfield resident faces up to 15 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Police say the crimes date to 2015. The victims are from Duchess County, New York, which is on the Connecticut border.

New York State Police began investigating Spring after the state child welfare agency received a tip through its child abuse hotline.

___

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s