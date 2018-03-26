Meriden Man Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of a Meriden transportation broker firm admitted to defrauding manufacturing companies.

Digby Kerr, 50, of Meriden, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Monday. His company, Transportation Cost Management, LLC, failed to remit $603,489.30 in payments between manufacturers and trucking companies. Between December 2016 and April 2017, the company had been sending false payment confirmation to the trucking companies.

Wire fraud carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. Kerr was released on $100,000 pending sentencing, which is scheduled for June 18.