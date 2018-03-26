New Britain toy store is still going strong

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut toy store is showing its resilience despite the widespread closures of big box stores.

Chris Snyder went to Amato’s Toy and Hobby in New Britain to get the newest twist on a very old toy.

“It started as a ball in a cup they added in a spike,” he said.

He loves the mom-and-pop store with the hardwood floors and the model airplanes hanging from the ceiling.

“Looking around here, you are like, ‘I used to have one of those, years ago, as a kid, I remember those, those are awesome!'” He explained.

Stephen Amato took over the family business from his father, who started the American dream back in 1940.

“He saved up about $100 and opened up a model airplane department in his dad’s plumbing store,” Amato recalled.

They were one of the first stores in Connecticut to carry electric trains and still have a wide selection. They also offer state-of-the-art high-tech remote control race cars, something the big box stores like Toys “R” Us can’t offer. Amato says the bottom line is they were here long before Toys “R” Us, and they plan to be around long after.

“First it was the strip malls, then it was the big box stores, and then it was mail order on the Internet, and there’s something for everybody and you have to be different,” he said.

Amato says one of the things that the big box stores don’t have are the nostalgia toys like model electric trains along with great customer service.

“My dad taught me at an early age you don’t build a business by being the cheapest,” Amato said.

Snyder believes that’s what he really likes about the mom and pop toy store.

“That’s I think the selling point for a good toy store, is they listen to their customers and they stock what their customers want too,” he said.

Amato says local businesses will always have a place in the community because they care, they help raise money and they help support the community as the community supports them.